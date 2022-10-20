© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri House 12th District candidate: Jamie Johnson

Published October 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT
After evacuating New Orleans because of Hurricane Katrina, Jamie Johnson rebuilt her life in Missouri. Now she wants to do "the most good that I can."

Jamie Johnson, the Democratic nominee for Missouri House District 12, is the mother of three, works in human relations and serves as the vice chair of the Platte County Democratic Central Committee.

Johnson covered a lot of ground with host Steve Kraske: public education and teacher pay, Critical Race Theory, diversity, book banning, crime and the police, working in a Republican-dominated statehouse, taxes and more.

The Republican candidate, Tom Hutsler, was also invited to participate in an interview with Up To Date. He did not reply by the deadline.

