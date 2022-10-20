Missouri House 12th District candidate: Jamie Johnson

Jamie Johnson, the Democratic nominee for Missouri House District 12, is the mother of three, works in human relations and serves as the vice chair of the Platte County Democratic Central Committee.

Johnson covered a lot of ground with host Steve Kraske: public education and teacher pay, Critical Race Theory, diversity, book banning, crime and the police, working in a Republican-dominated statehouse, taxes and more.

The Republican candidate, Tom Hutsler, was also invited to participate in an interview with Up To Date. He did not reply by the deadline.

