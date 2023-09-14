© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas police seize millions in cash and property without convicting anyone of a crime

By Steve Kraske,
Trevor GrandinElizabeth Ruiz
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jeremy Shellhorn's car in a driveway
Courtesy Erin Hoffman
Jeremy Shellhorn's 1986 El Camino was seized by Kansas police.

Over the course of a three-and-a-half year period, Kansas police have taken more than $25 million in property and cash believed to be part of a crime — even if the victims are never charged. But critics say that civil asset forfeiture is being used unnecessarily and without proper oversight.

Between 2019 and 2022, Kansas police seized an average of $17,000 a day in property and cash. But 79% of those whose property was confiscated were not convicted of a crime.

Civil asset forfeiture is a tool to disrupt criminal activity, but once the property is seized, the onus is then put on citizens to get their property back and prove that there’s no reason to keep it.

Kansas News Service reporter Blaise Mesa told KCUR's Up To Date about the process and of victims who are still trying to recover property years it was taken by police.

  • Blaise Mesa, Kansas News Service reporter
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas News Servicelaw enforcementpolicecriminal justicecriminal justice reformKansas
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Trevor Grandin
Trevor Grandin is a contributing producer for KCUR Studios.
See stories by Trevor Grandin
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content