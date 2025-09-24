© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Will Jackson County recall Frank White Jr.? What to know about the special election

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published September 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
A blue sign with white lettering sits staked in the grass. A busy roadway is in the background. The sign reads "Stop the Recall, Vote NO; Protect County Integrity."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A sign calling for voting against Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. sits near 350 Highway in Raytown on Sept. 22, 2025.

Jackson County residents will decide Tuesday, Sept. 30, on whether to recall County Executive Frank White Jr. Proponents and opponents shared their perspectives ahead of the vote, and explain what will happen if White gets recalled.

When Jackson County residents wake up on October 1, they may not have a county executive.

Voters will weigh in on Sept. 30 whether to recall County Executive Frank White Jr., the former Royals second baseman who has served in the role since he was appointed to replace former executive Mike Sanders in 2016.

White, who recently disclosed he had been fighting kidney cancer, does not plan to seek reelection after his term ends in 2027.

Polls will be open 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., and the recall is the only item on the ballot. Absentee voting is underway now.

If a majority of voters choose to recall him, White’s position will be considered vacant immediately. In that case, DaRon McGee, chair of the Jackson County Legislature, will appoint a temporary 30-day replacement. The legislature will then decide who will carry out the rest of White’s term.

The vote follows in the wake of the failed April 2024 stadium tax vote, and comes as many Jackson County residents are frustrated and burdened by their property tax bills.

At the same time, Jackson County has been burdened by political in-fighting. White has been blamed repeatedly by members of the county legislature for stonewalling business. Jackson County operated without a budget for months after White vetoed one passed just before the Dec. 31, 2024, deadline.

White in turn blames the legislature for refusing to work with him.

A Waldo area resident's lawn displays a Frank White Jr. recall sign. The recall question will be the only item on the Sept. 30 ballot.
Chris Lester
/
The Beacon
A Waldo area resident's lawn displays a Frank White Jr. recall sign. The recall question will be the only item on the Sept. 30 ballot.

Jackson County 6th District Legislator Sean Smith has been one of the most vocal proponents of the recall.

“I think that the substance of what he wanted to accomplish was not what we agreed with, and he also didn't want to accomplish what we felt was important,” Smith told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Up To Date discussed the recall with White in early September. White says the recall vote is about the stadium tax.

“I've reached out, I've given concessions, but they just determined that they didn't want me to accomplish anything during that term,” White told Up To Date. “So I think that this whole recall thing is about getting me out of the way so that they can appoint someone that can move this stadium thing forward.”

Many opponents of the recall, including the Kansas City Star Editorial Board, say recalls should only be used in the most serious of circumstances.

“We said, ‘Look, he has not been a good county executive, but recalling him with a year to go without knowing who the replacement will be is probably not the best option,’” said Dave Helling, who wrote the editorial.

  • Jackson County Legislator Sean Smith, 6th District
  • Dave Helling, Kansas City Star editorial writer

