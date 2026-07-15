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Up To Date

Midwest Innocence Project, which helped free Kansas and Missouri's wrongfully convicted, may close

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Kevin Strickland, who uses a wheelchair, speaks to the press on Nov. 23, 2021, after being released from prison.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kevin Strickland, who uses a wheelchair, speaks to the press on Nov. 23, 2021, after being released from prison.

The work of the Midwest Innocence Project has resulted in 18 people freed or exonerated from prison, including several in Missouri and Kansas. But the nonprofit that provides pro bono legal work is in jeopardy due to a loss in federal grants and other financial strains.

In April, the Midwest Innocence Project celebrated its 25-year anniversary. The legal aid nonprofit has helped free or exonerate 18 people in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Nebraska and Iowa.

But the future of the organization that fought to free Kevin Strickland and Ricky Kidd is now in question after a loss in grant funding and other financial strains.

The Midwest Innocence Project reduced executive pay and downsized its staff by 25% in February. This month, the organization began a $500,000 fundraising campaign.

“It's to ensure that we're here not just through this year, but that we're here moving forward,” said executive director Tahir Atwater. “It's not just about fundraising, it's about sustainability.”

Atwater said there are over 900 people with innocence claims waiting to have their case analyzed for potential help from the Midwest Innocence Project.

Each accepted case takes years of exhaustive legal and investigative work, and carries a price tag in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The pro bono work is often the last hope for people hoping to overturn a wrongful conviction.

“Kevin Strickland was just telling me . . . that if it weren't for MIP, he had nowhere else to go,” Atwater said. “And this man that spent 43 years in prison could still be there today if it weren't for the work of MIP and our partners.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMidwest Innocence Projectcriminal justicecriminal justice reformRicky KiddLamonte McIntyreKevin StricklandprisonMissouriKansas
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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