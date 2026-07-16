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Up To Date

Most Republican candidates running to represent Missouri’s new 5th District don’t live there

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Crowd of people, some holding signs, photographed from above inside a massive rotunda in state capitol.
Annelise Hanshaw
/
Missouri Indepependent
Protesters gather in the Missouri Capitol rotunda in opposition to a proposed congressional district map that passed the House.

All but one of the six candidates running in the primary to unseat U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II live outside the newly-redrawn 5th District. Members of Congress only have to live in the state they represent, but residing outside their district can be a political liability.

When Republican lawmakers set out to redraw Missouri’s congressional maps last year, they aimed to carve a new GOP-leaning district out of the one currently held by Kansas City U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II.

Six Republicans have since filed for the Aug. 4 primary election, aiming to challenge Cleaver and secure another Republican seat in the U.S. House.

But only one of those candidates actually lives within the boundaries of the new 5th District, according to Kansas City Star reporter Jack Harvel. Brad Patty — a resident of Fayette, a town northwest of Columbia — is the only candidate currently residing in the district.

Candidates Brett Hueffmeier, Taylor Burks, state Sen. Rick Brattin, Berton A. Knox and Micah Beebe all live outside the lines.

To serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, candidates must live in the state they’re representing, but don’t have to live in the district itself. Attempts to require that representatives live in-district have been rejected by courts.

Missouri's current congressional map, left, was approved in 2022 by lawmakers. A proposed redraw, right, would divide Kansas City and Columbia to weaken Democratic voting power.
Dan Shaul and Missouri Governor's Office
Missouri's 2022 congressional map, left, vs. the 2025 map that divides Kansas City and Columbia to weaken Democratic voting power.

While the 5th District previously included most of Kansas City, plus parts of Clay and eastern Jackson counties, it now reaches east across 14 other counties to Columbia in mid-Missouri. Residents of Kansas City are now divided among three different districts, in an effort to weaken Democratic voting power.

However, the Missouri Supreme Court rejected assertions that the map was not sufficiently compact under constitutional standards.

It’s not an uncommon occurrence for candidates to live outside of the place they seek to represent, and sometimes the candidates move once they’re elected. But it can be a political liability, Harvel said.

“If you go back to 2022, Mark Alford didn't live in the 4th (District) that year, and there were some concerns then, some calls to drop out,” Harvel told KCUR’s Up To Date. “But Mark Alford ultimately prevailed and moved into the 4th (District) after he won.”

The winner of the August primary will run against Cleaver in the November general election. The Cook Political Report projects that Missouri’s redrawn 5th District leans Republican by 9 points.

  • Jack Harvel, Missouri Politics Insider for the Kansas City Star
Tags
Up To Date PodcastredistrictingMissouriMissouri legislatureEmanuel Cleaver IIMissouri 5th DistrictprimariesRepublican PrimaryMissouri PrimaryMissouri elections 2026
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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