Missouri Amendment 4 would make it harder for voters to change constitution. What to know

When it comes to legal abortion, recreational marijuana, sports gambling and expanded Medicaid, Missourians have access today because voters — not lawmakers — brought these issues to the ballot and enshrined them in the state constitution.

Under Missouri’s existing rules for citizen petitions, campaigns had to gather signatures from at least 8% of voters in at least six of the state’s eight congressional districts. The Missouri Secretary of State validated those signatures and wrote ballot language (which was often litigated after) before the proposed amendment went before voters statewide.

Those issues then had to win the support of more than 50% of voters, a simple majority much like any other question on the ballot. Being enshrined in the constitution meant that these changes could not be easily overturned or altered by lawmakers in the Missouri General Assembly.

But if Missouri voters approve Amendment 4 in the Aug. 4, 2026, election, that would change.

Overhauling the state’s initiative petition process would mean that instead of a simple majority, constitutional amendments brought through the citizen petition process would require a majority approval from inside each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

So even if well over half of Missourians approve of a ballot issue, it could fail if voters in just one out of eight districts narrowly vote “no.”

What Missouri Amendment 4 would do

The ballot measure reads as follows:

“Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

Modify current requirements that a statewide majority of voters may approve initiative petitions to amend the constitution;

Require a majority of voters in each congressional district to approve initiative petitions to amend the constitution; and

Make available to each voter the full text of initiative petitions with their ballot?

The Department of Corrections estimates increased annual costs of up to $21,817. The Office of State Public Defender estimates an unknown fiscal impact. Other state governmental entities estimate no costs or savings. Local governmental entities estimate no costs or savings.”

A “yes” vote would raise the threshold for approving constitutional amendments proposed through the initiative petition process. A “no” vote would leave the process as-is.

If approved, the higher threshold would only apply to constitutional amendments proposed by citizens. Constitutional amendments proposed by the Missouri General Assembly, and initiative petition ballot measures that would alter state statute, would still require only a simple majority statewide for approval.

What led to Missouri Amendment 4

In recent years, proponents of progressive-leaning issues such as abortion access, recreational marijuana and expanded Medicaid have turned to Missouri’s initiative petition process to pass policies opposed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Unlike state statute, which can be rolled back or changed by state lawmakers, amendments to the state constitution cannot be repealed without voter approval.

The above measures won on the Missouri statewide ballot, often after multi-million-dollar campaigns , and their majorities were bolstered by significant support among urban voters.

State Rep. Ed Lewis, a Republican who represents Moberly in the Missouri House, sponsored Amendment 4 . He says these uses of initiative petitions have ignored the perspective of rural Missourians.

“Essentially, Kansas City, St. Louis, Columbia, and Springfield have been able to put in by overwhelming numbers of votes from those areas and have been able to basically dictate for the state what their constitution will contain,” Lewis said.

To Lewis, the state constitution should contain only fundamental issues and should require broad consensus to change. He argues the rest should be dealt with by statute.

“Things like recreational marijuana, 39 pages, 14,400 words, have no business being in the state constitution,” he said.

But to M’Evie Mead, campaign director for Protect Majority Rule MO , Amendment 4 amounts to an attempt by the legislature to take power away from voters.

“Right now, if a majority of Missouri voters support something, it passes, and that's how democracy is supposed to work,” Mead said. “Amendment 4 would throw that out the window.”

Missouri is one of 26 states that allow initiative petitions, although most states have some form of referendum process. Eleven states require more than a simple majority to approve constitutional amendments, but Missouri would be alone in its two-tiered approach should Amendment 4 pass.