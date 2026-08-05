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Missouri and Kansas voters reject Republican priorities, but don’t expect a November ‘blue wave’

By Brian Ellison,
Halle Jackson
Published August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Voters cast their ballot in the 2026 Missouri primary elections at the National WWl Museum & Memorial on August 4, 2026.
Brandon Azim
/
KCUR
Voters cast their ballot in the 2026 Missouri primary elections at the National WWl Museum & Memorial on August 4, 2026.

While voters in Missouri and Kansas overwhelmingly shot down ballot measures championed by Republicans, they also largely chose conservative, Trump-backed candidates to run against Democrats in November’s general election.

Voters across Kansas on Tuesday rejected a constitutional amendment aimed at changing the way Supreme Court justices are selected. Missouri voters overwhelmingly shot down efforts to phase out the state income tax and make it harder for citizens to change the state constitution.

All three constitutional amendments were backed by state Republican leaders. But the rebuke of these measures don’t necessarily mean the electorate in the states is becoming more Democratic, says Dr. Matt Harris, an associate professor of political science at Park University, agrees.

“We expect it to be a good November for Democrats, but there is this divide,” Harris said. “Voters might say, ‘We like these sort of more liberal policies, but we will still vote for Republican politicians.’”

Harris and Dr. Alexandra Middlewood of Wichita State University discussed the failure of Amendments 4 and 5 in Missouri, and the race for Kansas governor.

Plus, three primary winners — the Democratic nominees for U.S. Senate and governor in Kansas, and the Republican nominee for Missouri’s redrawn 6th congressional district — shared their outlook headed into the general election.

  • Dr. Matt Harris, associate professor of political science at Park University
  • Dr. Alexandra Middlewood, associate professor of political science at Wichita State University
  • Kansas state Sen. Cindy Holscher, Democratic nominee for governor
  • Chris Stigall, Republican nominee for Missouri’s 6th Congressional District
  • Adam Hamilton, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Kansas
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Up To Date PodcastElectionsMissouri elections 2026Kansas elections 2026DemocratsKansas DemocratsRepublicansRepublican PrimaryKansas GovernorMissouri 6th DistrictU.S. SenateIncome Taxes
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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