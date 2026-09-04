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Up To Date

After Missouri congressional map ruling, Republicans will ask U.S. Supreme Court to intervene

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published September 4, 2026 at 2:12 PM CDT
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Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announces the state's lawsuit against American Shaman in a press conference outside her office March 31, 2026.
Annelise Hanshaw
/
Missouri Independent
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway plans to file an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court over the Missouri Supreme Court's ruling on Thursday.

In a stunning unanimous ruling, the Missouri Supreme Court blocked the state’s newly redrawn congressional maps from going into effect for the 2026 midterms, and ordered a referendum on the map to be placed on the November ballot. But Attorney General Catherine Hanaway says she will appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a decision with national political implications, the Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Thursday that a referendum should be placed on the November ballot allowing voters to decide whether to keep or reject the new Republican-drawn congressional map.

That also means the gerrymandered districts will not be in place for the Nov. 3 election, which instead will use the previous map that the Missouri General Assembly approved after the 2020 census.

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins attempted to block the referendum last month, claiming it was unconstitutional. But his arguments were overwhelmingly rejected.

On Friday morning, the Missouri Supreme Court also denied Hoskins’ request to pause its order requiring the state to use the old map for the upcoming midterms.

Speaking on KCUR’s Up To Date on Friday, reporter Jason Rosenbaum of St. Louis Public Radio said that he wasn’t surprised by the result.

“If you watched Chief Justice Brent Powell, who is an Eric Greitens appointee, basically tell the solicitor general that they were not going to suppress a right to a referendum for this, the writing was kind of on the wall,” Rosenbaum said. “I think for outsiders it was surprising because I think a lot of people had assumed that Cleaver was basically politically dead in the water.”

Rosenbaum described the language in the Supreme Court ruling as “emphatic.”

"The court really criticized the secretary of state for delaying the decision until the last day, and basically said the consequences after this are on him, not on them,” Rosenbaum said.

Now Secretary of State Denny Hoskins at the State Capitol in Jefferson City in 2019.
Politics, Elections and Government
Despite stinging rebuke from Missouri Supreme Court, Hoskins vows to continue redistricting fight
Jason Rosenbaum

The result breathes new life into the campaign of veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri’s 5th District, who was expected to lose his reelection bid because the district was redrawn to favor Republicans. He’s facing conservative state Sen. Rick Brattin in the November contest, a race that could help determine which party controls Congress.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has said she will soon challenge the decision by filing an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I don't want to predict what the U.S. Supreme Court is going to do, because they often do get involved in federal redistricting cases,” Rosenbaum explained. “But I think the big hurdle that both Hanaway and Secretary of State Hoskins will have trouble getting over is the court said plainly that this map that was used in August never was law and has never been in effect. So, I have a hard time understanding how the U.S. Supreme Court is going to force the state of Missouri to use a map that never actually existed in any form in law.”

The Jackson County Election Board’s directors said on Friday that they are prepared to comply with the court’s ruling.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouri Supreme CourtredistrictingCatherine HanawayDenny HoskinsMissouri elections 2026Missouri
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
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