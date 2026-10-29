Missouri attorney general expects more lawsuits over congressional maps, even after election

On Nov. 3, Missouri voters will decide if future elections should use the redrawn 2025 congressional map, which carves up Kansas City to benefit Republicans. But next week likely won’t be the end of the story.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway said lawsuits have already been filed over the issue, and more should be expected.

“I'm surprised we haven't seen a more serious challenge,” Hanaway said.

During the August primary election, Missouri officials used the 2025 Republican-leaning map to determine congressional districts. But in September, the Missouri Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court both ruled that a referendum on the map should appear on the general election ballot. That’s now on the ballot as Proposition A .

As a result, the 2025 map was ruled to never have taken effect, and the 2022 congressional map will be used in November’s election.

KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

Hanaway said she’s ready to move on from redistricting, but is prepared to defend the outcome of the vote.

“Our job is to defend the state of Missouri, and the law now in Missouri, you know, finally resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court, is the ‘22 maps,” Hanawway told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Some Republicans have called on the Missouri legislature to attempt another round of redistricting in 2027, although it’s unclear if there’s enough support yet.

Lawsuit against Temu

The attorney general also recently filed a lawsuit against the Chinese-owned online retailer Temu for data collection practices, trademark violations and deceptive marketing.

Hanaway urges people to delete the shopping app, and said there is strong evidence the company is accessing users' microphone, camera and location services.

“The few dollars that you pay them for the cheap and likely counterfeit goods you purchase . . . that's really not the price that you're paying them,” Hanaway said. “What you are paying them is access to all your information.”

“We're very concerned about the privacy that you give up when you download this app,” she continued.

Earlier this month, Temu agreed to a $3 million settlement with Texas over similar issues, but admitted no wrongdoing. Temu agreed to store Texans personal data on servers in the U.S. and submit to regular testing for toxic chemicals on their products.

Hanaway said there is a much larger tech initiative underway by state attorneys general.

“It's a fairly big push,” Hanaway said. “I mean, we're worried about really two things in this arena. One is the privacy of your information, and the other is the safety of your kids.”

Investigating Big Tech

Hanaway also recently launched a formal investigation into the popular social media platform TikTok to learn what steps the company is taking to prevent unhealthy habits and online bullying among minors.

Hanaway said the attorney general’s office needs people with expertise in artificial intelligence who are able to use the tool for good, and to investigate the harmful ways it’s being used against Missourians.

She said she’s looking for a chief technology officer, something the attorney general’s office has never had before.

“So much of people's lives now happen online,” Hanaway said. “It isn't necessarily, you know, somebody picking their pocket in the town square. They're picking their pocket electronically.”



Catherine Hanaway , Missouri Attorney General