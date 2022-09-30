Steve Kraske's favorite, and most cringe-worthy, moments from 20 years of Up To Date

Since it first aired in 2002, KCUR's Up To Date has grown to become an essential news program in the Kansas City area, with host Steve Kraske interviewing elected officials, national and local celebrities and all kinds of community members.

To celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, guest host Brian Ellison reminisced with Kraske and other members of the team and about the best — and worst — moments of the show's two-decade run.

