Steve Kraske's favorite, and most cringe-worthy, moments from 20 years of Up To Date

Published September 30, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT
The Up To Date team after finishing their 20-year anniversary episode, left to right: producer Zach Wilson, producer Reginald David, founding producer Stephen Steigman, guest host Brian Ellison, senior producer Danie Alexander, producer Elizabeth Ruiz, host Steve Kraske and intern Claire Powell.

The first episode of KCUR's Up to Date aired on Sept. 30, 2002. Two decades later, the Up To Date team remembered a few of host Steve Kraske's best and worst live interviews.

Since it first aired in 2002, KCUR's Up To Date has grown to become an essential news program in the Kansas City area, with host Steve Kraske interviewing elected officials, national and local celebrities and all kinds of community members.

To celebrate the show's 20th anniversary, guest host Brian Ellison reminisced with Kraske and other members of the team and about the best — and worst — moments of the show's two-decade run.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
Claire Powell
