Up To Date

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says a Royals stadium deal isn’t off the table — if the team steps up

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizZach Wilson
Published January 15, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
A woman sits in a radio studio talking at a microphone. She is gesturing with her left hand.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly talks on KCUR's Up To Date on Jan. 15, 2026 days after delivering her final State of the State address.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured a STAR bond deal to move their stadium and training facility to Kansas, but the Royals missed the state’s deadline to get their own incentives. While one Kansas legislative leader says he's moving on, Gov. Laura Kelly told KCUR’s Up To Date that she is still open to discussions.

Kansas leaders gave the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals a Dec. 31, 2025, deadline to accept a STAR bond offer that would help finance the cost of a new stadium and entertainment district for each team.

The Chiefs met that deadline, nabbing them up to $1.8 billion in key incentives to relocate their stadium and training facilities to Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas. But the Royals have yet to make a decision on their proposed location for a new stadium.

As far as Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins is concerned, the legislature is moving on from the Royals and aren’t interested in extending their deadline.

But Gov. Laura Kelly said she’s still open to discussions with the team.

“I think we just need to give them some time to sort through some of the issues and concerns that they're dealing with,” Kelly told KCUR’s Up To Date. “But you know, if they can get through that, and they want to come back and re-up discussions, I’m open.”

The governor said she doesn’t know if a STAR bond package would be possible at this point, however.

Kelly, a Democrat, is in her final year as the Kansas’ governor. Some Republican leaders speculate she could be preparing to run for the U.S. Senate, challenging Republican Sen. Roger Marshall.

“Oh, their paranoia runs deep, doesn’t it? And I'm going to let it keep running deep,” Kelly chuckled. “I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to do.”

In a 2024 interview with Up To Date, Kelly confidently said she will not run for any political office again.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
