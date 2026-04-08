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Up To Date

Kansas City election results: Earnings tax wins, data center supporters lose

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonElizabeth Ruiz
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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People are seated in an audience watching two women being interviewed by a man at a table. On the table sits an "on air" light and the table is covered by a table cloth that reads KCUR. The camera is positioned behind people in the crowd watching the interview.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
KCUR reporters Savannah Hawley-Bates, left, and Jodi Fortino (right) discuss Tuesday's election results during a live broadcast of Up To Date at Rochester Brewing & Roasting Company.

Kansas City’s 1% earning tax has won renewal once again, garnering overwhelming support from voters in Tuesday’s municipal elections. Meanwhile, data center supporters lost big in Independence, Missouri. KCUR reporters join Up To Date to discuss the tax and other key issues on ballots across the metro.

Voters on Tuesday approved a renewal of the Kansas City earnings tax, elected a new mayor in Independence, Missouri, and approved multiple school bond proposals across the metro.

KCUR reporters joined Up To Date to discuss the results of several key issues on the April ballots around Kansas City.

  • Savannah Hawley-Bates, local government reporter, KCUR
  • Jodi Fortino, education reporter, KCUR
Tags
Up To Date PodcastElectionsKansas CityIndependenceeducationdata centersMissouri elections 2026
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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