Kansas City election results: Earnings tax wins, data center supporters lose
Kansas City’s 1% earning tax has won renewal once again, garnering overwhelming support from voters in Tuesday’s municipal elections. Meanwhile, data center supporters lost big in Independence, Missouri. KCUR reporters join Up To Date to discuss the tax and other key issues on ballots across the metro.
Voters on Tuesday approved a renewal of the Kansas City earnings tax, elected a new mayor in Independence, Missouri, and approved multiple school bond proposals across the metro.
KCUR reporters joined Up To Date to discuss the results of several key issues on the April ballots around Kansas City.
- Savannah Hawley-Bates, local government reporter, KCUR
- Jodi Fortino, education reporter, KCUR