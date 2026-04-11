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Up To Date

Anjin, a James Beard Award finalist, wants to foster more ‘adventurous’ Kansas City eaters

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 11, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Outdoor photo showing the exterior corner of a stone building. It has large, plate glass display windows. Some show kitchen items like a mixer and gourds in the display. Others allow a view into the restaurant. A small sign above reads "Anjin."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Anjin sits on the south side corner near 17th Street on Oak Street near the old Kansas City Star building. Photo taken on March 31, 2026.

Nick Goellner and Leslie Newsam Goellner opened their Japanese-style pub in July 2025, with an aim of introducing Midwest diners to new aspects of Japanese cuisine. Anjin is up for “Best New Restaurant” at the “Oscars of the food world” this June.

At this year’s James Beard Awards, one Kansas City restaurant could win national recognition for its contributions to the culinary scene.

Anjin, a Japanese-style pub in the Crossroads, was named a finalist for “Best New Restaurant.”

The restaurant isn’t like many in the Midwest, said chef and co-owner Nick Goellner. It’s made up of about 20 seats at a bar that overlooks the kitchen, where chefs serve Japanese-inspired cuisine that diners would be hard-pressed to find elsewhere in the city.

Outdoor photo showing the exterior door of a restaurant on a sunny day. The signage on the door shows a stylized bee with the word "Anjin" printed below it.
Arts & Life
Kansas City’s Anjin named Best New Restaurant finalist in 2026 James Beard Awards
Julie Denesha

That’s all intentional. Goellner and his wife, Leslie Newsam Goellner, both prefer a more intimate dining experience. And they want to push the palates of Kansas City diners, to show the breadth of Japanese cuisine.

“We wanted to have a style of restaurant that wasn't just sushi or ramen,” Newsam Goellner told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Among Anjin’s most popular items is the Fried Sakura Pork Collar Sandwich, made with white miso egg salad, Taiwanese shredded cabbage and Carolina gold tonkatsu sauce on house-made shokupan milk bread.

And almost no diner leaves without a taste of the day’s soft-serve ice cream, which often features new and creative flavors.

Trying to get a chance to taste it yourself? Goellner says be prepared to eat outside prime hours, which get booked up fast. The most often available reservations are around 5:30 p.m., or after 9 p.m.

  • Nick Goellner, co-owner, Anjin
  • Leslie Newsam Goellner, co-owner, Anjin
Tags
Up To Date PodcastfoodFood & Drinklocal foodCrossroadscookingrestaurantsKansas City
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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