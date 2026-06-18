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Up To Date

Missouri governor hopes to shrink state budget as he prioritizes ending income tax

By Brian Ellison,
Halle Jackson
Published June 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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A man wearing a blue suit with red tie sits inside a radio studio. He is talking at a microphone and gesturing with both hands.
Carlos Moreno
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KCUR 89.3
Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe talks about the state's redrawn Congressional map on KCUR's Up To Date on Nov. 12, 2025.

A new report from Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick says Missouri is facing a budget cliff. Gov. Mike Kehoe says he thinks the state’s budget needs to shrink as a result, and suggests some nonprofits or local municipalities could fund some programs instead.

As Missouri faces a fiscal cliff, Gov. Mike Kehoe says he’s looking for ways to shrink the state budget, including funding some programs in partnership with nonprofits and municipalities.

Increases in pandemic-related federal funding resulted in years of budget surpluses, but that money is quickly dwindling. A recent report from Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick says the state could run out of its surplus if no changes are made.

Kehoe and Fitzpatrick both blame the budget concerns on over-spending. Missouri lawmakers passed a $50.7 billion budget for next year, and the state is currently expected to spend $2 billion more than it will collect. The state budget has grown more than $20 billion since 2020.

Missouri eliminated its capital gains tax last year, and voters will decide in August whether to approve a plan pushed by Kehoe to eliminate the state income tax and replace that revenue with increased sales and use taxes.

Kehoe has until the end of June to veto items in next year’s budget. He says he’s looking to find other ways to fund some recently-launched programs.

“Are there partnerships out there from the nonprofit sector, from local municipalities, etc. that can maybe help keep some of those things available to citizens, but maybe fund them in a different manner?” Kehoe told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Kehoe also discussed regulation of data centers, upcoming votes on the income tax and whether to make it harder for citizens to amend the state constitution, and the World Cup in Kansas City.

  • Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe
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Up To Date PodcastText KCURMike KehoeMissouribudgetMissouri Budgetstate budgetMissouri constitutiondata centersIncome Taxesincome tax cutsMissouri elections 2026
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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