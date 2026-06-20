Sen. Patrick Schmidt said experience sets him apart in the U.S. Senate primary for Kansas

Kansas state Sen. Patrick Schmidt , who represents Osage and parts of Douglas, Jefferson and Shawnee counties, is running in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary election for U.S. Senate.

Eleven candidates are vying to face Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall in November.

Schmidt, who was elected to the Kansas Legislature in 2024, said experience sets him apart from his Democratic opponents.

“This is my third campaign,” Schmidt told KCUR’s Up To Date. “I think having been vetted and been elected in government before does matter.”

Calling himself the “door-knockingest candidate in the race,” Schmidt said he’s connecting with people and hearing the concerns that don’t grab headlines.

The first-term state senator said he’s seeking higher office because the issues Kansans are facing are greater than what he can address at the state level.

KCUR's Up To Date is reaching out to all the U.S. Senate candidates in Kansas ahead of the election. The state hasn’t elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1932.

Cost of living, corruption and healthcare are key priorities that Schmidt wants to focus on in Washington.

Schmidt said too many Kansans are having difficulties with the cost of healthcare.

“We've got insurance rates that have just gone up significantly because of recent legislation in Congress. We need to reverse that,” Schmidt said.

Kansas has more rural hospitals at immediate risk of closing than any other state , KCUR has reported.

“We need to provide more affordable, more accessible healthcare to maintain that access, especially in the smallest counties in the state,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt currently serves in the U.S. Naval Reserves as an intelligence officer. He criticized Congress for not following the Constitution in its responses to President Donald Trump, especially by not limiting military actions in Iran.

“The Constitution gives Congress the right to pass taxation. It gives Congress the responsibility to authorize wars,” Schmidt said. ”We've had a war for over 100 days now, well past the limit authorized in the Constitution.”

The Iran war and tariffs have increased prices for everyday Kansans, particularly hitting the agriculture industry and manufacturers, Schmidt said.

“I want to be a voice against that corruption,” Schmidt said.

In May, Schmidt called on Adam Hamilton to exit the U.S. Senate race, accusing the Leawood pastor of mishandling sexual abuse allegations by youth attending a camp.

Court records reviewed by The Kansas City Star show Hamilton cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation. KCUR has not independently verified Hamilton’s role in the case.

In his interview with KCUR’s Up To Date, Schmidt reaffirmed his concern with Hamilton.

“I think there's a huge issue in this campaign, because if you can't be trusted to do the right thing when it's easy, you definitely can't do it when it's hard in the United States Senate,” Schmidt said.

Protecting children from artificial intelligence is another priority for Schmidt, and something he views as an opportunity to work across party lines. Schmidt said there are currently no meaningful state or federal laws protecting minors from AI chatbots.

“We've had significant cases all across the country where they've been encouraging kids to commit self harm or suicide, and the parents are left with little to no redress,” Schmidt said.

“That's an example of an emerging issue where overall the majority of people are with us,” Schmidt said.

