Republican Alan Rohlfing says he can ‘restore public trust’ as Jackson County Executive

Alan Rohlfing , a Republican running to become the next Jackson County executive, has never held political office. But in his eyes, that’s not a weakness.

Rohlfing is a self-described “public servant at heart.” He served 31 years in the U.S. Army, and since 2010 has worked to help find jobs for veterans and their spouses — including founding The Veterans Training and Employment Network.

In the Nov. 3 election, Rohlfing is competing against Democrat Stacy Lake for the position. He ran unopposed in August’s GOP primary.

“I just thought it was time to help restore public trust and confidence in our county government,” Rohlfing told KCUR’s Up To Date.

If elected, Rohlfing says he would focus on reforming property tax assessments, and getting relief for people who overpaid on their 2023 assessments . He says he supports interim executive Phil LeVota’s plan to issue tax credits to homeowners , but thinks more can be done.

“I can’t get into any kind of details yet. I would like to do something that is maybe more accelerated,” he said. “There have been a lot of ideas back and forth. I know some people have talked about issuing straight refunds… there are some of those things that may be on the table.”

Controversy over tax incentives was a major factor behind last year’s recall of longtime executive Frank White Jr. LeVota, who was appointed as White’s replacement, now faces federal bribery charges for allegedly urging a rival to drop out of this year’s executive race in exchange for positions in county government. (LeVota has pleaded not guilty.)

Rohlfing would also focus on providing core county services and “world-class customer service.” He wants to order a review of the Jackson County charter and its finances, eliminate “frivolous” spending and support small business and first responders, seniors and veterans.

His campaign likely faces an uphill battle in Democratic-heavy Jackson County; White won comfortably in 2022 and 2018.

But Rohlfing says what he brings to the table as a candidate “transcends party politics.”

“As far as I'm concerned, the county elections could be nonpartisan, just like many of the municipal elections are,” Rohlfing said.

You can listen to Up To Date’s interview with Stacy Lake here .