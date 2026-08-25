Democrat Stacy Lake wants to ‘clean up the mess’ as Jackson County executive

Voters in Jackson County will choose a new executive later this year. And no matter who wins, a fresh face will take on the position.

The incumbent, Phil LeVota, has held the position since former county executive Frank White Jr. was ousted last year. LeVota initially filed to run in March, but withdrew from the race in April. LeVota now faces federal bribery charges for allegedly urging a rival to drop out in exchange for positions in county government; he has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, attorney Stacy Lake won the primary to be the Democratic nominee for Jackson County executive with more than 45% of the vote. She has never held elected office, but lost narrowly to White in the 2022 Democratic primary.

Lake’s campaign is focused on modernizing county government, primarily through her seven-pronged JACKSON Plan . The tenets include criminal justice reform, an audit of county government, infrastructure improvements, keeping taxes affordable, supporting small businesses, fostering home ownership and affordable housing, and improvements to public transit.

Lake also sees herself as a candidate that can help restore trust in county government.

The Jackson County Legislature has struggled with dysfunction over the years. A property tax reassessment process in 2023 resulted in many homeowners’ bills skyrocketing , culminating in White’s recall. Even beyond LeVota, county leaders have faced numerous accusations of corruption and misbehavior over the years.

If elected in November, Lake says a third-party audit of Jackson County government will be one of her first actions, and hopes it will create more transparency.

“People needed a candidate that they could trust that will do the right thing once they're elected into Jackson County, to clean up the mess in our county,” Lake told Up To Date. “That’s what I’ve promised many of my constituents that I will do.”

Lake will run against Republican Alan Rohlfing in the Nov. 3 election. KCUR has reached out to Rohlfing to join Up To Date at a later time.