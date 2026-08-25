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Up To Date

Democrat Stacy Lake wants to ‘clean up the mess’ as Jackson County executive

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published August 25, 2026 at 4:16 PM CDT
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A Black woman in a black turtleneck and gray or light blue blazer stands in profile in a photo at an indoor election watch party.
Cassandra Isobelle Flores
/
KCUR 89.3
Stacy Lake celebrates victory in the Jackson County Executive Democratic primary at Cliff's Taphouse in Kansas City on August 4, 2026.

Lake, an attorney who won the Democratic primary for Jackson County executive, is running against Republican Alan Rohlfing in November. The county has struggled under a dysfunctional legislature, and the interim executive was recently indicted on federal bribery charges.

Voters in Jackson County will choose a new executive later this year. And no matter who wins, a fresh face will take on the position.

The incumbent, Phil LeVota, has held the position since former county executive Frank White Jr. was ousted last year. LeVota initially filed to run in March, but withdrew from the race in April. LeVota now faces federal bribery charges for allegedly urging a rival to drop out in exchange for positions in county government; he has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this month, attorney Stacy Lake won the primary to be the Democratic nominee for Jackson County executive with more than 45% of the vote. She has never held elected office, but lost narrowly to White in the 2022 Democratic primary.

Lake’s campaign is focused on modernizing county government, primarily through her seven-pronged JACKSON Plan. The tenets include criminal justice reform, an audit of county government, infrastructure improvements, keeping taxes affordable, supporting small businesses, fostering home ownership and affordable housing, and improvements to public transit.

Lake also sees herself as a candidate that can help restore trust in county government.

The Jackson County Legislature has struggled with dysfunction over the years. A property tax reassessment process in 2023 resulted in many homeowners’ bills skyrocketing, culminating in White’s recall. Even beyond LeVota, county leaders have faced numerous accusations of corruption and misbehavior over the years.

If elected in November, Lake says a third-party audit of Jackson County government will be one of her first actions, and hopes it will create more transparency.

“People needed a candidate that they could trust that will do the right thing once they're elected into Jackson County, to clean up the mess in our county,” Lake told Up To Date. “That’s what I’ve promised many of my constituents that I will do.”

Lake will run against Republican Alan Rohlfing in the Nov. 3 election. KCUR has reached out to Rohlfing to join Up To Date at a later time.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastStacy LakeJackson County ExecutiveJackson CountyMissouri elections 2026
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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