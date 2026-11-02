Election Day is Tuesday. Let's answer your last-minute Qs about the midterm elections

What does a “yes” vote on Missouri’s Amendment 6 mean? Why was the congressional map drawn in 2025 allowed to be used for the August primary in Missouri? Where do Roger Marshall and Adam Hamilton stand on congressional term limits?

With so many consequential issues on Tuesday’s ballot, voters in Missouri and Kansas will have a lot to consider when they head to the polls.

Luckily, KCUR has put together a comprehensive 2026 Election Guide to help voters in both states make informed choices. Up To Date broke down several of the most important races in each state and answered listener questions from our series “What’s the Deal, KC?”

Kansas has found itself in the national spotlight in these midterms. A close U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall and his Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton has made it a key battleground state in the fight for control over Congress.

Meanwhile, voters in Missouri will weigh in on four proposed constitutional amendments and a proposition that will affect everything from the initiative petition process to abortion access.