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Up To Date

Election Day is Tuesday. Let's answer your last-minute Qs about the midterm elections

By Collin Cornelison,
Steve Kraske
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:10 PM CST
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Outdoor photo showing dark sedan pulled up to a curb. One man is walking behind it at left, carrying a clipboard. A woman is at the car window appearing to hand in paperwork. A sign at left reads "Curbside Voting" with other information.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Election officials at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center polling location head out to a voter who pulled up for curbside service on Oct. 22, 2026.

With midterms finally upon us, KCUR’s Up To Date took a deeper look at the key races Kansas and Missouri voters will decide at the polls Tuesday, and answer questions submitted by listeners.

What does a “yes” vote on Missouri’s Amendment 6 mean? Why was the congressional map drawn in 2025 allowed to be used for the August primary in Missouri? Where do Roger Marshall and Adam Hamilton stand on congressional term limits?

With so many consequential issues on Tuesday’s ballot, voters in Missouri and Kansas will have a lot to consider when they head to the polls.

Luckily, KCUR has put together a comprehensive 2026 Election Guide to help voters in both states make informed choices. Up To Date broke down several of the most important races in each state and answered listener questions from our series “What’s the Deal, KC?”

Got election questions? Text KCUR for answers! What information do you need to better understand your ballot? Click here or text your election questions to 816-601-4777.

Kansas has found itself in the national spotlight in these midterms. A close U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall and his Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton has made it a key battleground state in the fight for control over Congress.

Meanwhile, voters in Missouri will weigh in on four proposed constitutional amendments and a proposition that will affect everything from the initiative petition process to abortion access.

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Up To Date votingMidtermsElectionsText KCURMissouri elections 2026Kansas elections 2026
Collin Cornelison
Collin Cornelison is the 2026-2027 Up to Date intern. You can reach them at ccornelison@kcur.org
See stories by Collin Cornelison
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
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