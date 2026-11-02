© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Got election questions? Text KCUR for answers! What information do you need to better understand your ballot? Click here or text your election questions to 816-601-4777.

Ready to vote in Missouri and Kansas? Here's your Election Day guide

KCUR | By Jodi Fortino
Published November 2, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Outdoor photo showing a blue sign in foreground shaped like an arrow. It reads "Vote Here." In background is a building with a sign on it that reads "Vote Center." Several people can be seen walking toward its door.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Residents make their way into the polling location at the Kansas City Election Board for early voting on Oct. 21.

Election Day is Tuesday. Voters in Kansas and Missouri will weigh in on important ballot issues such as abortion and redistricting, and decide competitive races for U.S. Senate, governor and more.

Tuesday is Election Day in Missouri and Kansas. Voters on both sides of the state line will have major decisions to make on critical constitutional amendments and new government leaders.

The 2026 midterm election will decide which party will control Congress on the federal level, but voters around Kansas City will also determine important bond issues and more that impact their local communities.

Before heading to the polls, check out KCUR’s election guide for a detailed breakdown of all the races and ballot questions. Below, find everything you need to know about how to cast your vote.
KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections
Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas? Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

Where to vote and polling hours in Missouri and Kansas

In Missouri, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Polls are required to be open in Kansas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but some counties can open as early as 6 a.m. and stay open until 8 p.m.

Here’s where to look up your polling location in Missouri and Kansas. Be sure to check where your polling place is because it may have changed since the last time you voted.

Before you head out, you should also make sure you’re registered to vote. You can check your voter status online in Missouri and Kansas and what’s on your individual ballot.

You’ll need to bring a photo ID to vote in both Missouri and Kansas, but each state accepts different forms of identification. If you don't have an acceptable ID, you can still vote with a provisional ballot in both states.

If you’re still in line when polls are closing, stay in line because you have a right to cast a ballot.

Interior photo showing a large room filled with electronic voting machines. Many people can be seen peering into the machines, casting ballots. In the foreground can be seen signs that read "Mark Your Ballot, Johnson County Election Office."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Residents pack the polling location at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center in Overland Park for early voting on Oct. 23.

How to get to the polls on Election Day

If you need help getting to your polling location, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will provide free rides on its fixed-route buses and paratransit services in Kansas City and in Wyandotte and Johnson counties.

RideKC Freedom On-Demand, which caters to low-income individuals and people with disabilities, and the rideshare service IRIS will also offer free rides to or from polling locations within service areas.

Some rideshare apps, like Lyft, are also offering discounted rides to the polls.

Thousands of observers expected at polls nationwide

Civil rights groups have been training thousands of volunteers nationally ahead of Tuesday’s election to watch for any intimidation or presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, at polling locations.

Trump administration officials have said ICE isn’t planning to target polling places, and federal interference at the polls is illegal.

But last month, the Justice Department announced it planned to increase its routine monitoring and send 1,000 observers nationwide. The Kansas Reflector reported that DOJ election monitors will be in Kansas on Election Day.

A spokesperson for the secretary of state said monitors are only allowed to observe and won't interfere in the election process. The Republican National Committee has also recruited observers to monitor the vote on Election Day.

Outdoor photo showing a red, white and blue banner in the foreground that reads "County Voting" on the bottom half. The top half cannot be seen. A person wearing a red sweatshirt can be seen walking out of a building in the background. The building has a sign that reads "Jackson County Election Board Absentee Office."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Voters come and go at the Jackson County Election Board office on Oct. 27.

Kansas City area elections

Jackson County executive

Democrat Stacy Lake faces Republican Alan Rohlfing in the first election in two decades without an incumbent candidate defending the county’s top seat.

Jackson County Legislature: at-large and in-district candidates

Jackson County Question 1

Jackson County voters will decide whether to renew the county’s quarter-cent Community Backed Anti-Crime Tax, known as COMBAT, for another 10 years.

Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, sales taxes

Missouri elections

U.S. House

Voters in Missouri will cast their ballots using the maps drawn and passed by the state Legislature in 2022, following a highly contested mid-decade redistricting effort aimed at favoring Republicans and requested by President Donald Trump.

Kansas City area voters will decide on three House seats up for election this year.

Missouri Supreme Court and judge retention votes

All voters in the state will decide whether to retain a judge on the Missouri Supreme Court, while voters in the northwestern and central part of the state will decide if an appellate court judge will keep her seat. Kansas City area voters will vote on keeping 13 circuit and associate circuit court judges on the bench.

State auditor

Constitutional amendments

  • Amendment 3 asks voters to effectively ban abortion in Missouri, undoing a 2024 vote to enshrine abortion access in the state constitution. It would also constitutionally ban gender-affirming care for minors, which is already prohibited under state law
Two separate images, side by side. Each shows a yard sign. One on left reads "Yes on 3." The one on right reads "Vote No on 3."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Separate yard signs in Raytown and Lee's Summit on Oct. 26 display differing views on Missouri's Amendment 3.

  • Amendment 6 would restrict the Legislature from overturning policies passed in statewide votes through the initiative petition process. It would also require an 80% threshold for lawmakers to overturn or change any measure brought and passed by voters.
  • Amendment 7 would establish a public endowment fund called "The Show-Me Prosperity Fund," similar to a sovereign wealth fund and aimed at eventually replacing state taxes entirely. If passed, the Missouri General Assembly would still need to decide how to bankroll the fund.
  • Amendment 8 would require Missouri counties to elect a sheriff every four years, limit how they can be removed from office and enshrine certain duties in the state constitution. There are a few exemptions in the St. Louis area.
  • Proposition A asks voters if Missouri should use the 2025 Republican-drawn congressional map for future elections. 
Outdoor photo showing three election-type photos. One in foreground is in sharp focus. It reads "No Prop A."
Politics, Elections and Government
Missouri has 4 amendments and a proposition on the November ballot. Here's what they would do
Gabe Rosenberg, Halle Jackson

Kansas elections

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, right, and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Adam Hamilton, left, participate in a debate in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, right, and Democrat Adam Hamilton, left, participate in a debate in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 21.

U.S. Senate

Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall is running for his second term. He’s up against Democrat Adam Hamilton, a pastor who is quickly gaining traction for a seat that’s been held by a Republican since 1939.

U.S. House

  • Kansas 1st District candidates: Republican Tracey Mann (incumbent), Democrat Lauren Reinhold, Libertarian Steven Jacob
  • Kansas 2nd District candidates: Republican Derek Schmidt (incumbent), Democrat Don Coover, Libertarian John Hauer
  • Kansas 3rd District candidates: Democrat Sharice Davids (incumbent), Republican Eric Jenkins

Kansas Supreme Court and judge retention votes

All Kansas voters will weigh in on whether to retain judges on the state supreme and appellate courts.

Kansas governor

State Senate President Ty Masterson and state Sen. Cindy Holscher are competing for Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s heavily contested seat. Kelly is term-limited.

Kansas secretary of state

Republican Pat Proctor, Democrat Jennifer Day and United Kansas candidate Scott Morgan are facing off to oversee Kansas elections. 

Other state offices:

Kansas constitutional amendment: Noncitizen voting

Kansans will decide on a ballot question asking whether only U.S. citizens may vote in any election — something that is already state law.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Missouri elections 2026Kansas elections 2026U.S. SenateU.S. House of RepresentativesRoger MarshallAdam HamiltonMissouri abortion amendmentredistrictingEmanuel Cleaver IIMissouri 4th DistrictMissouri 5th DistrictMissouri 6th Districtabortion banElectionsMidtermsvotersvoting
Jodi Fortino
As KCUR’s education reporter, I cover how the economy, housing and school funding shape kids' education. I’ll meet teachers, students and their families where they are — late night board meetings, in the classroom or in their homes — to break down the big decisions and cover what matters most to you. You can reach me at jodifortino@kcur.org.
See stories by Jodi Fortino
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR