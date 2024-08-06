© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are the key 2024 primary election results from Kansas

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published August 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Kansas is electing a governor, U.S. senator and every U.S. House seat in 2022.
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas is electing every U.S. House seat and much of the state legislature in 2024.

It's primary election day for Kansas! Polls are open from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Looking to find your polling place or figure out what district you're voting in? Do you have a valid voter ID? Find all those resources on the 2024 KC Voter Guide. (En español.)

FAQ: How to vote in Kansas
Find out how to register to vote in Kansas, check where your polling place is, see your sample ballot, what ID to bring and more. This is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide, powered by the KC Media Collective in partnership with The Kansas City Star.

Key races we're watching

Party contests for all of Kansas' U.S. House seats are on the ballot: 1st District, 2nd District, 3rd District and 4th District.

There are also elections for Kansas Board of Education seats (District 2 and District 4) and for the Kansas House and Senate.

And that's not even to mention the all-too-important local races — such as district attorney and sheriff.

Want to learn more about the candidates on your ballot? Find articles on every Kansas race on the 2024 KC Voter Guide, in both English and Spanish.

Kansas Election Results: Primary 2024

Find live election results below. Results will begin updating after polls close. (For a complete list of Kansas statewide results, check out The Beacon.)

U.S. House

Learn more about the U.S. House contests for the 1st District, 2nd District, 3rd District and 4th District from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Loading...

Other key races

  • Kansas State Board of Education District 2
    The Kansas State Board of Education’s 2nd District covers parts of Wyandotte and Johnson counties. Incumbent Melanie Haas, a Democrat, is running for another four-year term.
  • Kansas State Board of Education District 4
    The Kansas State Board of Education’s 4th District covers school districts in Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Lyon, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.
  • Johnson County District Attorney
    Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, a Republican, is running for re-election to be the county’s top prosecutor. He faces a primary challenger as well as two Democratic opponents.
  • Wyandotte County District Attorney
    Democrat Mark Dupree is running for re-election as Wyandotte County District Attorney, which covers the cities of Kansas City, Kansas; Edwardsville; and Bonner Springs.
  • Johnson County Sheriff
    Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden, a Republican, is seeking re-election and faces two challengers.
  • Wyandotte County District Court
    Wyandotte County District Court is the 29th Judicial District in Kansas. This year, eight of the district’s 16 judges are up for re-election, all of whom are Democrats.
  • All Kansas races
    Your guides to the candidates and contests in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Missouri elections 2024ElectionsMissouri GovernorMissouri Secretary of StateU.S. Senate
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now