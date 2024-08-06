It's primary election day for Kansas! Polls are open from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Looking to find your polling place or figure out what district you're voting in? Do you have a valid voter ID? Find all those resources on the 2024 KC Voter Guide. (En español.)

Key races we're watching

Party contests for all of Kansas' U.S. House seats are on the ballot: 1st District, 2nd District, 3rd District and 4th District.

There are also elections for Kansas Board of Education seats (District 2 and District 4) and for the Kansas House and Senate.

And that's not even to mention the all-too-important local races — such as district attorney and sheriff.

Kansas Election Results: Primary 2024

Find live election results below. Results will begin updating after polls close. (For a complete list of Kansas statewide results, check out The Beacon.)

U.S. House

Learn more about the U.S. House contests for the 1st District, 2nd District, 3rd District and 4th District from the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Other key races